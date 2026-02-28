Malayali literary icons hail renaming of Kerala as Keralam in meeting with PM

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday received a group of eminent Malayali litterateurs, who expressed gratitude for the Union Cabinet's decision to rename Kerala as Keralam.



In a post on X, PM Modi said that the interaction was insightful, which reflected their commitment to their state and language.



"Very happy to receive a group of eminent Malayali litterateurs who came to express their gratitude for renaming Kerala to Keralam. The interaction was extremely insightful, and it reflected their passionate commitment to Keralam and Malayalam," PM Modi said.