Emergence of Wetware: Scientists using human mini-brains to power computers?

In a laboratory in the scenic Swiss town of Vevey, scientists nurture small clusters of human brain cells with nutrient-rich fluid to keep them alive. These mini-brains, used as basic computer processors, are central to the emerging field of biocomputing, or "wetware," which seeks to tap into the human brain’s sophisticated computing abilities. Unlike traditional computers, these organic processors cannot be rebooted once they die, reported AFP.

Vision for the future

Fred Jordan, co-founder of the Swiss startup FinalSpark, envisions a future where brain cell-based processors could replace the silicon chips driving the artificial intelligence boom. During a lab tour, he told AFP, “Instead of trying to mimic, let's use the real thing.” Jordan believes biocomputing could address the soaring energy demands of AI, which pose challenges to climate goals and have prompted some tech giants to explore nuclear power.

Energy efficiency and scalability

Jordan highlighted the remarkable efficiency of biological systems, stating, “Biological neurons are one million times more energy efficient than artificial neurons.” Unlike AI chips, which are in high demand, brain cells can be endlessly reproduced in the lab, offering a sustainable alternative for computing needs.

Creating bioprocessors

FinalSpark’s process involves purchasing stem cells, originally human skin cells from anonymous donors, and transforming them into neurons. These neurons are formed into millimetre-wide brain organoids, roughly the size of a fruit fly larvae’s brain, as Jordan noted. Electrodes attached to these organoids allow scientists to monitor their activity, which Jordan described as a way to “spy on their internal discussion.” Stimulating the organoids with electric currents produces responses akin to binary ones and zeroes in traditional computing.

Global research and applications

Ten universities worldwide are experimenting with FinalSpark’s organoids, with a live feed of their neural activity available on the company’s website. At the University of Bristol, researcher Benjamin Ward-Cherrier used an organoid to power a simple robot capable of distinguishing braille letters. He noted the challenges, including encoding data for the organoid and interpreting its output, saying, “Working with robots is very easy by comparison.” He also mentioned the organoids’ limited lifespan, recalling an experiment disrupted when an organoid died. FinalSpark reports that these organoids can survive up to six months.

Biomedical potential

At Johns Hopkins University, researcher Lena Smirnova uses similar organoids to study brain disorders like autism and Alzheimer’s, aiming to develop new treatments. She described biocomputing as “pie in the sky” compared to the more immediate applications in biomedical research, but suggested it could evolve significantly over the next two decades.

Ethical and philosophical questions

Concerns about whether these organoids could develop consciousness were dismissed by the scientists. Jordan acknowledged the philosophical implications, noting, “this is at the edge of philosophy,” and emphasised FinalSpark’s collaboration with ethicists. He pointed out that organoids, lacking pain receptors, contain only about 10,000 neurons compared to the human brain’s 100 billion.

The organoids’ behavior remains partially unexplained. Jordan shared an intriguing observation: when the lab’s incubator door is opened, neural activity spikes on the monitoring screen, despite the cells having no known way to detect this. “We still don't understand how they detect the opening of the door,” he admitted, highlighting the ongoing mysteries in understanding brain function.

Beyond computing, researchers like Ward-Cherrier hope biocomputing will shed light on how human brains function, potentially unlocking new insights into cognition and consciousness.