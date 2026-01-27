Aircraft manufacturing in India gaining momentum, says Embraer CEO



The collaboration is designed to bridge the connectivity gap between India's major hubs and its smaller cities. Meijer emphasised that a smaller-gauge aircraft is essential to drive the country's GDP from within. "The regional segment of jets is completely missing. That's why we believe really that together with Adani we can work together with a goal to build the aircraft here in India," he said, adding that the partnership will cover everything from the assembly line and testing to final delivery.



Beyond manufacturing, the alliance seeks to leverage Adani's established strengths in infrastructure to create a holistic aviation environment. "We really believe in a partnership with Adani because they're very strong in supply chain, MRO, and pilot training, so we believe that, together, we can develop a very strong aviation ecosystem here in India," Meijer noted. The plan includes deeper localisation by working with various Indian industrial partners to build a robust domestic supply chain.



The ultimate goal of the project is to produce a "Made-in-India" aircraft that caters specifically to the needs of the domestic market. Meijer pointed out that this initiative will provide everyday accessibility for every Indian and boost vital sectors like trade and tourism. "We know there's a lot of demand from smaller cities wanting to be connected to the bigger aerospace system. This will bring not only regional connectivity, this will bring economic and environmental benefits," noted Meijer.