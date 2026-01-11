Embracing the Cold Days with Ayurveda

As we move through the end of dakshinayana in the grip of winter, human beings face many issues. Respiratory problems tops the list. From common cold, to coughing to bronchitis— respiratory infections raise their head. Elderly individuals are more prone to chest infection and pneumonia during the winters. Skin issues like dry skin, aggravation of eczema, itching become the next common issue faced during the period. Thus, we need proper awareness and preventive measures to ensure a better quality of life during winters. Some of these home remedies can help you keep the doctor away this winter season.

Nadi Swedam

Individuals of Kapha Prakrithi who are prone to upper respiratory infections can practice steam inhalation with turmeric powder and tulsi leaves for 5–10 minutes in the early mornings or evenings. During the process, smearing the nose and face with simple sesame oil (tila taila) can be more beneficial.

Nasyam

After steaming, nasal administration of medicines in the form of drops can be beneficial. For this, sesame oil, a few drops of ginger juice mixed with honey, or a very popular Ayurvedic formulation for Nasyam called Anutailam can be used, based on individual needs.



Abhyangam and Fomentation

Application of oil heated with a little rock salt over the chest area, followed by hot fomentation using steam, hot packs with cloth, or heat pads, can be beneficial in preventing chest infections. A popular Ayurvedic formulation commonly used for external application for this purpose is Karpooradi Tailam.

Paanajalam

Drinking water boiled with certain herbs can be useful in preventing cough and chest congestion. Amruthotharam Choornam and Dashamoolakatutraya Kashaya Choornam are popular preparations used for this purpose. Alternatively, water boiled with cumin seeds (jeeraka), ajamoda, and tulsi leaves can be used.

Agni (digestive fire)

Maintaining gut health is very important for good respiratory health. Proper digestion, timely appetite, and regular bowel evacuation are crucial. In Ayurvedic terms, ensuring vatanulomana (digestive metabolism) in the koshta (alimentary tract) is important for the optimum function of the prana vaha srotas (respiratory system).



Twak (skin)

The skin is the next organ to bear the brunt of winter. As per Ayurvedic terms, when rooksha (dry) and sheetha (cold) guna (qualities) increase in the atmosphere, the first organ to be affected is twak (the skin).

Abhyanga

Regular application of sesame oil or coconut oil is a very good practice. For Vata and Kapha individuals, sesame oil is preferred, while for Vata-Pitta individuals, coconut oil is good.

Virechanam

Virechanam, or the seasonal purgation done during Sharath Rithu, helps to maintain good health during winter. However, even during winter (Hemanta and Shishira Rithu), mild purgation can have therapeutic benefits.