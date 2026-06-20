Embassies, public spaces gear up for International Yoga Day

New Delhi, June 20 (IANS): A day ahead of International Yoga Day, preparations are in full swing across the country, with political leaders, yoga practitioners, diplomats, and citizens coming together to celebrate the ancient Indian practice that has evolved into a global wellness movement.
From Kolkata and Hyderabad to Jodhpur and New Delhi, large-scale yoga events and awareness programmes were organised on Saturday ahead of the nationwide celebrations on June 21.
In Kolkata, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to lead the main International Yoga Day event, Director of the Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga, Prof. Kashinath Samagandi, said the Prime Minister would perform yoga alongside thousands of participants.
"The Prime Minister will perform yoga sitting together with the people. The Governor, the Chief Minister, and the Union Ayush Minister will also be present. Local government representatives, Members of Parliament, MLAs, and several other dignitaries will participate in the programme," he said.
Prof. Samagandi noted that the event would follow the Common Yoga Protocol that has been practiced consistently for the last 12 years. According to him, the programme will begin at 6:30 A.M. and continue until 7:00 A.M., featuring nine yoga asanas, five pranayama exercises, and meditation sessions.
Highlighting yoga's global recognition, BJP leader Prakash Reddy in Hyderabad said Prime Minister Modi's vision played a key role in securing international support for Yoga Day at the United Nations.
"Twelve years ago, Prime Minister Modi declared that yoga is a universal therapy for many ailments. Following this vision, India proposed International Yoga Day at the United Nations, where member nations extended overwhelming support, leading to the adoption of a global resolution," he said.
In a significant message of inclusivity, BJP Minority Morcha President Wasim Khan in Mumbai said yoga had transcended barriers of religion, caste, and community.
"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken yoga to a global level, transforming it into a worldwide health movement. Yoga is not confined to any religion or community. It has now reached every household and is being practiced throughout the year for physical and mental well-being," Khan said.
In Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu joined renowned yoga guru Baba Ramdev at the historic Undavalli Caves in Amaravati to participate in Yoga Day celebrations.
Meanwhile, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma performed yoga at his official residence in Jaipur and described yoga as the foundation of physical strength, mental peace, and a balanced lifestyle. He also appealed to citizens to actively participate in Yoga Day events being organised across the state.
In Hyderabad, Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy said the city has maintained a unique tradition of observing a 24-hour countdown event ahead of International Yoga Day for the past seven years, bringing together prominent citizens and yoga enthusiasts.
Jodhpur also witnessed enthusiastic participation in a yoga session organised at Gaushala Ground under the leadership of Rajya Sabha MP Rajendra Gehlot. Public representatives, government officials, police personnel, and local residents took part in various yoga activities. Gehlot said yoga, once regarded as India's ancient heritage, is now being embraced across the world with unprecedented enthusiasm.
Adding an international dimension to the celebrations, the Embassy of the Russian Federation in New Delhi also organised a special yoga session in collaboration with Life Yoga. The event brought together diplomats and members of the community to promote wellness while further strengthening the cultural ties and people-to-people friendship between India and Russia.
(IANS)
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.