Elon Musk-led X shuts down Grok image tool after worldwide backlash

xAI faced heat from several countries over Grok's "Spicy Mode" feature, which allowed users to create sexualised deepfakes of women and children using simple text prompts such as "put her in a bikini" or "remove her clothes." Multiple countries either blocked access to the chatbot or launched their own probes.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) sought an action-taken report from xAI, and the Attorney General from the US state of California launched an investigation into the developer of Grok.

Further, a coalition of 28 civil society groups on Wednesday submitted open letters to the CEOs of Apple and Google, urging them to ban Grok and X from their app stores amid the surge in sexualised images.