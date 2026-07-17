Elite junior golfers dominate the 25th NCR Cup at Manesar course

Manesar, July 17 (IANS): The milestone silver jubilee edition of the 25th NCR Cup - Junior & Amateur Golf Tournament 2026 culminated on Friday in a spectacular grand finale at the championship layout of the Classic Golf & Country Club, Manesar.
Organised by the Delhi Golf Society (DGS), the tournament was an outstanding success, drawing over 160 elite junior and amateur golfers from across the nation to test their mettle in one of the most highly anticipated events on the Indian youth golf calendar.
The premier divisions (Categories Amateur, A, and B) produced 54 holes of elite drama across three gruelling days of competitive play.
Simultaneously, the younger prodigies in Categories C, D, and E showcased sensational skill over a fast-paced two-day tournament format, demonstrating that the future of Indian golf rests in remarkably capable hands.
The unparalleled success and massive turnout of over 160 golfers at the 25th NCR Cup highlight the phenomenal role played by the Delhi Golf Society (DGS) in transforming the ecosystem of Indian golf.
For a quarter of a century, DGS has continuously broken barriers by establishing structured junior tours, offering heavy training and facility subsidies, and delivering top-tier coaching access to young golfers regardless of their background.
By giving young talent an elite tournament stage like the Classic Golf & Country Club to compete on, DGS has built an elite assembly line of talent that goes on to represent India globally. The silver jubilee of the NCR Cup stands as a landmark celebration of this legacy, looking forward to creating the next generation of international champions.
The tournament concluded with a highly celebrated prize presentation ceremony, where officials from the Delhi Golf Society and Classic Golf & Country Club awarded trophies and certificates to the young champions, marking the end of a historic week for junior golf.
Grand finale highlights & standings:
Category A, B & amateur: Champions crowned after three-day masterclass
Category A Boys: Naveen Rathi (A) successfully defended his throne, shooting a steady final-round 74 to finish with a phenomenal three-day total of 215 (-1). Anas Khan (A) finished as the runner-up with a cumulative score of 219, followed closely by Anshh Dubey (A) at 221.
Category A Girls: The division witnessed a dramatic final-day shakeup. Ayesha Gupta (A) stood tall under intense pressure, carding a brilliant final round of 73 to break away from the pack and capture the title with a total score of 221 (+5). Apeksha Grace David (A) and Rehnoor Malik (A) finished tied for the runner-up position with matching scores of 226.
Amateur Gentlemen: Raunik (AM) wrapped up a dominant campaign to seal the title with a total of 223 (+7), holding an eight-shot cushion over Parth Choudhary (AM) (231).
Amateur Ladies: Diya Brar (AM) edged out Preitisha Gill (AM) in the playoff to clinch the Ladies title as they were tied at 219 for 3 days.
Category B: Sakshity Pureandre (B) maintained ironclad consistency to claim the Boys' crown with an amazing 222 (+6), while Anushka Gupta (B) captured the Girls' trophy with a total of 226.
Categories C, D & E: Exceptional Two-Day Displays of Talent
The younger sub-junior fields produced the biggest leaderboard shifts on the final day:
•Category C Boys: Arush (C) staged a legendary comeback, firing a brilliant 5-under-par 67 today to snatch the championship away with a two-day total of 141 (-3), leaving Shan Alvi (C) in second at 142.
Category C Girls: Unnati Singh (C) dominated the division with a brilliant final-round 68 to finish at an elite 139 (-5). Aaradhya Rawat secured the second spot, followed by Jenaya Banmyal.
Category D Boys (9 Holes): Vedaansh Jain (D) carded a 35 today to finish at a highly impressive 68 (-4) overall to win the division. Aarya Ganguly (D) sealed the girls' title with a two-day total of 73.
Category E Boys & Girls (Under 8, 9 Holes): Zowra Veer Sikand (E) showcased breathtaking skill by shooting a final-round 30 to finish at 62 (-10) overall, while Manasvi Rathor (E) finished at 65 (-7) to wrap up the Girls' crown in style.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.