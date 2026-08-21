DU gives 11 colleges nod to fill vacant UG seats

New Delhi: Delhi University has allowed 11 colleges to admit undergraduate students on the basis of Class 12 board examination marks, instead of CUET scores, to fill vacant seats in select programmes, according to a public notice issued by the university's Admission Branch.

In a notice titled "Undergraduate Admissions 2026-27 based on Class XII Marks (Not CUET)", lists Kalindi College, Zakir Husain Delhi College (Evening), Lakshmibai College, Rajdhani College, Shyama Prasad Mukherji College for Women, P.G.D.A.V. (Evening), Sri Guru Gobind Singh College of Commerce, Vivekanand College, Shyam Lal College, Aditi Mahavidyalaya and Bhagini Nivedita College.



The notice said, "Admissions in certain colleges have been started on the basis of merit of CLASS XII marks, subject to meeting the eligibility criteria."

It also put a restriction on students who have already secured admission through the university's regular process.

"No candidate who has an admission in any college of the University shall be eligible to take admission on the basis of merit of Class XII marks," the notice said, advising interested candidates to check the respective college websites for further information.



The move marks a return to board-mark-based admissions in select programmes despite CUET being the established route for undergraduate admissions in DU since 2022. This has drawn a lot of criticism from teachers.