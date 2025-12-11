'Electronics, defence, auto-EV, energy and pharma identified as sectors to accelerate India's growth'

New Delhi: A new report notes that India's manufacturing strategy is shifting from assembly-led growth to technology-led value creation.

The report by Boston Consulting Group (BCG) and venture capital firm Z47 has identified five high-priority sectors that can significantly accelerate India's journey toward becoming a USD 30 trillion developed economy by 2047.



The report identified, electronics & semiconductors, defence, automotive & EV, energy, and pharmaceuticals as the engines capable of driving the next phase of expansion.

