Manipur CM puts onus on elders to secure youth's future

Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh on Monday called upon elders in the state to work collectively towards restoring peace and creating an environment in which the younger generation can grow and prosper.
Singh made the appeal while attending a demonstration of Naga Indigenous Wrestling (Pyacha) in Senapati district.
Drawing a comparison between Naga Indigenous Wrestling and the traditional wrestling form of the Meitei community, the chief minister said different communities have their own distinctive sporting traditions that deserve recognition, encouragement and promotion.
Recalling his childhood, Singh said he was deeply impressed by martial arts legend Bruce Lee after watching the film 'Enter the Dragon' in the 1970s, when he was studying in Class 9.
The film inspired him to take up Taekwondo, he said.
He said he had visited Senapati with the objective of encouraging greater promotion of Naga Indigenous Wrestling.
Emphasising the need to restore and sustain peace in Manipur, Singh said the present generation of elders must make every possible effort to bring back normalcy and maintain it for the sake of future generations.
The programme also featured an observance of Janjatiya Gaurav Divas, paying tribute to tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda and commemorating his contributions to the country's tribal communities.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.