Indira University dean praises Eknath Shinde as 84 students return safely from West Asia crisis

Pimpri Chinchwad: After the safe return of 84 Indira University students who were stranded in West Asia due to the Iran-US conflict, the university's Dean, Shikha Sindhu, on Thursday expressed relief and gratitude, saying the university's foremost concern was bringing the students back as quickly as possible.



She stated that the entire team was focused only on ensuring their safe return and described Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde as a "saviour" during the crisis. While there were no major logistical challenges, she noted that the situation was emotionally difficult, adding that constant communication with the students was maintained throughout.



"The only thought running through our heads was how soon we get them back... Dy CM Eknath Shinde became a god for us in that moment... There were no challenges, but an emotional struggle... One thing that was very important was that the communication with them was never broken," the dean told ANI.