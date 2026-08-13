Eknath Shinde calls for debate on NEET protests



Speaking to ANI on Wednesday, Shinde said, "Earlier, they (opposition) used to complain that Amit Bhai wouldn't show up. Now that Amit Bhai has said he is ready to come, answer questions, and hold a discussion, they are unwilling to engage in that discussion. Right now, their only aim is to play politics. The agitation, which involved young people protesting at Jantar Mantar, has ended; in fact, Minister Dharmendra Pradhan even submitted his resignation to the Prime Minister."

"The protesters have returned to their studies and work. Yet, for these people, the goal is merely to stage a stunt. If you want answers, you should go to the House and hold a discussion. They fear that if a discussion takes place in the House, Amit Bhai will come down hard on them. He will lay bare their entire track record, expose all their misdeeds, and completely expose them," he further said.



Shinde blamed the Opposition for disrupting Parliament proceedings, saying it was resorting to protests outside the House instead of raising public issues and seeking answers through parliamentary discussions.

"The Opposition is responsible for this disruption. The House's proceedings and business must continue; discussions need to take place. The Leader of the Opposition has a responsibility to raise the public's questions in the House and seek answers from the government. Instead, he has engaged only in politics. While protesters were sitting at Jantar Mantar, these people were staging their own agitation right at the Prime Minister's residence," he said.



He said people in the country were aware of the work being done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

"This was a major, dangerous conspiracy; they constantly bring up Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Nepal, claiming law and order will collapse and urging everyone to take to the streets. They are trying to spread anarchy and disrupt the country's peace. However, the 1.4 billion people of this country are wise; they understand everything. They recognise the work done by Modi ji and Amit bhai. That is why I say the nation stands with Modi ji. The youth are the country's future, and Modi ji acted swiftly, enacting strict laws...So instead of debating in the House, they have resorted to staging stunts outside," Shinde said.