Eka’s Summer 2026 collection turns Rajasthan’s desert into wearable art

The desert is a space where people travel on foot or on camel-back against a huge and solid expanse of sand. But there is also a stoppage in the afternoons, of finding water suddenly. We incorporated these moods and colours in our campaign which is why you see that oasis of water and that lone tree in it.

The desert is not just one colour so the mood board also has the colours in between and they are very pleasant. It's literally the onset of spring. So when you go to stores and you ask for Samdar Leher, they show you Samdar Leher.