"Ek kachori do samosa, shiksha mantri ka kya bharosa?": Teacher aspirants protest in Bhopal demanding more Class 2, 3 posts



"If the Education Minister explicitly states that he cannot increase the number of posts, we will leave. However, if you truly wish to foster employment in the country, all you need to do is put one thing in writing: that the future of these young people should not be jeopardised, and that their demands should be met. Please provide in writing exactly what you had previously promised," he said.

The candidate said the protesters would continue their agitation and seek a meeting with Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, asserting that they had the right to raise their concerns with the government they had elected.

"We'll keep protesting as long as we can. We're going to meet the CM; it's our right. We're the ones who elected him. We have only one stance: we are the people of this country, and we are here," Rajput said.