Eighth BRICS Youth Energy Summit highlights youth-led initiatives in PM Surya Ghar and SHANTI Act

The deliberations underscored the importance of translating youth engagement into practical outcomes through joint research, technology demonstrations, knowledge exchange and capacity-building initiatives. Under the three priority areas of energy security and sustainability, energy access and equity, and technology and innovation, more than 20 youth panellists shared country perspectives and experiences on important topics, including diversification of the energy mix, resilient energy supply chains, energy access and innovative financing, new and emerging technologies, and digitalisation of energy systems.