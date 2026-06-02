Eight-year-old's appeal highlights quest for education

KARIMNAGAR: An eight-year-old girl attended the Prajavani programme on Monday and appealed to the District Collector to secure her admission to Class V at the KGBV school and hostel in Thimmapur.

Gujjeti Varshini, a resident of Arnakonda in Choppadandi mandal, accompanied by her neighbour Damera Venkataramana Reddy, met Collector Chitra Mishra and submitted a representation seeking support for her education.

Varshini’s family has been struggling with severe poverty. Her father, Anjaiah, died following an illness, leaving the family in distress.

Her mother, Lachhavva, works as a daily-wage worker to support the family despite suffering from health problems herself. With no permanent house of their own, the family is currently living in a rented house and finding it difficult to make ends meet.

In the representation submitted to the Collector, Lachhavva stated that she was not in a position to provide proper education for her daughter due to the family’s financial hardships.

“I want to study. Please help me get a seat in a hostel. My father died, and my mother works as a daily-wage worker even though she is also unwell,” the girl requested.

Moved by the girl’s plea, the Collector assured that necessary steps would be taken to provide her admission and hostel accommodation, Venkataramana Reddy said.