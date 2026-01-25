‘Eight glasses of water a day’ rule outdated as needs vary, say experts

HYDERABAD: For decades, the ‘8×8’ rule — drinking eight glasses of eight ounces of water daily — was considered the benchmark for hydration.

However, health experts now say the one-size-fits-all approach is outdated.

According to the 2024 Dietary Guidelines for Indians issued by the Hyderabad-based ICMR-National Institute of Nutrition, hydration needs vary widely based on climate, lifestyle and individual factors.

The guidelines recommend a total daily fluid intake of about 3.7 litres for healthy adult men and around 2.7 litres for women, including fluids from all sources such as milk, tea and coffee, not just plain water.