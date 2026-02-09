Egypt hosts Africa Regional Hindi Conference



According to the official press release, the "Africa Regional Hindi Conference" is being organised in Cairo from 8-9 February 2026 by the Embassy of India, Cairo. The theme of the conference is "Hindi for Cultural Contact and Cooperation from the Ganges to the Nile".



Reputed Hindi scholars, academics, writers, teachers, and Hindi enthusiasts from Africa and other countries are participating in this conference. This conference is being organised in collaboration with Ain Shams University in Cairo. The objective of the conference is to promote the Hindi language globally and to strengthen cultural and educational cooperation among the participating countries.



The conference was inaugurated in the dignified presence of Neena Malhotra, Secretary of the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India; Suresh K Reddy, Ambassador of India; and Prof. Mohamed Diaa Zain El-Abedeen, President of Ain Shams University.