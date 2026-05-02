EFLU inks MoU with Rajasthan & NSDC for foreign language learning

The Rajasthan government has signed agreements to promote foreign language learning among young people, in a move that is expected to strengthen their access to global education and job markets.

The pacts, signed with institutions including the English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) and the National Skill Development Corporation, will support structured training in languages such as French, German, Spanish, Japanese and Korean, The Hindu reports.

Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma said that the programme is designed to help young people access opportunities beyond domestic markets, adding that language skills can enable them to become job creators rather than job seekers.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that language learning is not only a communication tool but also a way to connect societies, noting that multilingual education is a key feature of the National Education Policy 2020.

Minister of State for Skill Development Jayant Chaudhary said that such initiatives would provide a global platform for Indian youth and expand their employment prospects.

Officials said that the agreements also include plans to set up a Skill India International Centre in Jaipur and integrate the programme with broader skilling initiatives, linking language proficiency with employability in sectors such as tourism, business and international trade.