Uttarakhand CM says Budget will strengthen women-centric schemes

Gairsain: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has said that just a day after International Women's Day and on the very first day of the budget session, the state government has reassured Matri Shakti (women) that it is serious about their welfare. Whether it is the increase in the size of the gender budget, which is important from the perspective of women's equality, or budgetary provisions for various schemes directly related to women, the government has ensured financial support for them.



According to an official release from CMO, the Chief Minister stated that last year the state government had presented a gender budget of Rs 16,961.32 crore. While presenting the budget this time, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced that a provision of Rs 19,692.02 crore has been made under gender budgeting. This clearly indicates that efforts aimed at women's welfare will gain further momentum following this budget.



He further said that the state government has demonstrated its commitment to women's welfare by allocating funds for schemes that directly benefit them, such as the Eja-Boi Shagun Yojana for mothers and the Nirbhaya Fund for the safety of daughters.