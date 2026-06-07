MP CM cites PM Modi's leadership in push for employment growth

Indore: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday participated in the India-Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC) Trade and Investment Forum 2026 in Indore, emphasising the importance of global trade and investment in creating employment and driving economic growth.



Speaking about employment and investment, Yadav said, "Under the leadership of PM Modi, continuous efforts are being made to generate employment and build a robust investment framework through trade and commercial activities spanning the country and the globe, aiming to benefit poor women, youth, and farmers across all sectors."



He underlined Madhya Pradesh's role in supporting the Prime Minister's vision, adding, "At this juncture, through the 'India-Latin America and Caribbean Trade and Investment Forum 2026, we are playing a pivotal role in the Prime Minister's mission to transform India into a prosperous global economic power."