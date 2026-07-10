Educator Ramanshu Pratap enters politics with Jan Suraaj

Patna: Renowned tutor Ramanshu Pratap on Friday joined the Jan Suraaj party in the presence of its state president Manoj Bharti.
His formal induction took place at the party's Pataliputra office in Patna.
Pratap said he joined Prashant Kishor's initiative as he believed that "Jan Suraaj focuses not on caste and religion, but on whether Bihar's people are getting their due rights and development."
Bharti described Pratap's induction as part of a wider effort to bring "educated and intellectual people into the organisation."
"Jan Suraaj continues to attract educated professionals despite the political churn of the past few months," he said.
On the July 30 Bankipur bypoll, Bharti said Prashant Kishor would file his nomination on Monday.
"Kishor will go to file his nomination at 10 am on Monday. We will all gather at Scout Guide Ground in Chhajju Bagh, and from there, proceed with workers and supporters to the Patna collectorate via Gandhi Maidan," he added.
Senior party leader Kishore Kumar Munna said Pratap, who holds an LLB degree from Lucknow University, would strengthen the party's intellectual base.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.