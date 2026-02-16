Educational tour to ISRO and Kuppam kicks off with 44 students

Wardha: A total of 44 students from the district left for an educational tour to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) in Bengaluru and Kuppam in Andhra Pradesh, under an innovative initiative of the District Planning Committee.

The students were selected from both rural and urban areas based on their performance at the district-level science exhibition.

Guardian Minister Pankaj Bhoyar said the visit to ISRO and Kuppam, organised by the District Institute of Education and Training, would foster scientific curiosity among children and inspire them to pursue careers in advanced fields.

He also said that a proposal has been submitted to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to send students who excel at the state-level science exhibition to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) in the United States. "Once approval is received, students will be taken to NASA," he said.

District Collector Vanmathi C said science exhibitions were conducted at the taluka and district levels to generate interest in scientific learning among students. "From eight talukas, 44 students have been selected and sent to ISRO. The response has been encouraging. This initiative will provide rural students with exposure to scientific research," she said.

Three professors, an extension officer, and a doctor are accompanying the students, and all arrangements have been made by the district administration, TOI reported.