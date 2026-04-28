Educational institutions closed, transport affected amid Manipur protests

Protests continued in parts of Manipur On Monday amid heightened tensions over the killing of two children and a couple of civilians at separate places by suspected militants earlier this month.

According to officials, educational institutions and markets remained closed, while public transport remained off the roads in all five valley districts, home to the Meitei community, and Naga-inhabited areas of Ukhrul and Senapati districts, folowing two shutdowns called by different organisations to protest the recent killings.

Sit-ins were held at various parts of Imphal valley inluding at Uripok and Nagaram locality of the state capital, they said.

Women's organisation Meira Paibis called a five-day shutdown since Sunday to protest the April 7 bomb attack at Tronglaobi in Bishnupur district, in which a 5-year-old boy and his 6-month-old sister were killed while sleeping, and their mother was injured.

During protests against the incident, three people were killed and around 30 others were injured in firing when a mob stormed a nearby CRPF camp.

The United Naga Council also called a three-day "total shutdown" beginning Monday to condemn the death of a retired Army man and another person after suspected militants fired at an Ukhrul-bound convoy of civilian vehicles coming from Imphal on April 18.

The incident at TM Kasom village in Ukhrul district occurred a day after Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh visited the Tangkhul Naga-majority hill district and appealed for peace and dialogue during an interaction with both Kuki and Naga residents.

A group of lawyers demonstrated in front of the Cheirap Court complex at Uripok on Monday under the aegis of the Manipur Bar Association and the High Court Bar Association of Manipur.

Speaking to the media, Khaidem Mani, former chairperson of the Manipur Human Rights Commission, said, "The lawyers' fraternity strongly condemns the Tronglaobi incident and demands that combing operations be carried out to nab the perpetrators."

The issue cannot be addressed by just handing over the case to NIA, he said the government must properly exercise its power, he said.

The CM has decided to hand over the investigation into both cases to the NIA.

Mani also demanded a judicial inquiry into the killing of three people in the firing allegedly by security personnel when a mob of around 500 people stormed the CRPF camp.

At least 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless since May 2023 due to ethnic violence in Manipur between the valley-based Meiteis and the Kukis who live in the hill districts.

Following continued ethic clashes and the resignation of Chief Minister N.Biren Singh, the state was placed under President's Rule on February 13, 2025. It was lifted nearly a year later on February 4.

(With inputs from PTI)