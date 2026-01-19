Education with Values and Technology: Garima NextGen Meet 2.0 held with Grandeur



The major highlight of Garima NextGen Meet 2.0 was the introduction of Humanoid Robot-based interactive technology, which captured everyone's attention.



Designed to communicate like humans, the humanoid robot interacts with students, answers their questions, and makes the learning process more engaging, simple, and effective.



This advanced technology will introduce students to future-oriented fields such as Artificial Intelligence and Robotics from an early age. The humanoid robot will be used for students from primary to senior classes, helping enhance their curiosity, analytical thinking, and overall learning abilities.