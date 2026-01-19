Education with Values and Technology: Garima NextGen Meet 2.0 held with Grandeur
INDORE: Setting a new benchmark in the field of education through technology and innovation, Garima Group successfully organized Garima NextGen Meet 2.0 on January 17 at Shri Garima Vidya Mandir, Kila Road.
The event emerged as a powerful example of the seamless integration of modern education, safety, and technological innovation.
The program clearly reflected Garima Group's forward-thinking vision toward future-ready education. The event witnessed an impressive presence of students, parents, and teachers, making it highly engaging and impactful.
Shri Garima Vidya Mandir, located near the airport on Kila Road, is a well-established and reputed educational institution founded in 1988.
For the past 38 years, the school has stood as a symbol of quality education, discipline, and strong moral values. Affiliated with the Madhya Pradesh Board, the institution currently caters to nearly 2,500 students.
The major highlight of Garima NextGen Meet 2.0 was the introduction of Humanoid Robot-based interactive technology, which captured everyone's attention.
Designed to communicate like humans, the humanoid robot interacts with students, answers their questions, and makes the learning process more engaging, simple, and effective.
This advanced technology will introduce students to future-oriented fields such as Artificial Intelligence and Robotics from an early age. The humanoid robot will be used for students from primary to senior classes, helping enhance their curiosity, analytical thinking, and overall learning abilities.