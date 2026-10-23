Education system must keep students rooted in culture: Nitin Nabin

Referring to the vision of 'Bharatiya Darshan', Nabin spoke about the need to identify what India requires and what the younger generation should take forward to help realise the goal of a developed India by 2047.

"You saw 'Bharatiya Darshan' - what are the things required in India, what are the things with which the new generation should go ahead so that they can make India 'Viksit Bharat' in 2047," he said.

Expressing happiness at being associated with the institution as an alumnus, Nabin said, "I am happy that I am an alumnus of this school."

He also attended the foundation day of Col Satrangi's Kiran Memorial School in Delhi.

Earlier today, Nabin also paid tribute to the former Vice President of India and former Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Bhairon Singh Shekhawat.

In a post on X, Nabin wrote, "Respectful tributes on the birth anniversary of Bhairon Singh Shekhawat, former Vice President of India and former Chief Minister of Rajasthan. His commitment to public service, good governance, and organizational building set an exemplary standard of service, simplicity, and dedication to duty in public life. His contributions to the nation and society will continue to inspire future generations to follow the path of public service."

(ANI)