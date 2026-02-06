Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026: Look beyond marks, don’t let education feel like a burden, says PM

"Education should not feel like a burden. It needs our total involvement. Education in bits and pieces does not ensure success. Instead of focusing on marks, everyone should focus on where they have made it in life. No matter what your parents, or teachers, or peers say, have faith in and follow your pattern, keeping in mind all the suggestions that come your way...," he said.

"Our goal should be such that it is within reach, but not easily attainable. Tame the mind, then connect the mind, and then keep the subjects you need to study. Then you will always find the student successful," he told a group of students who had come from various parts of the country at his residence here.

"You are interested in gaming but don't indulge in it for passing time just because data is cheap in India. Don't do it for fun. Those who indulge in gaming for money will only be ruined. We do not have to encourage gambling in the country. I have made a law against online gambling," he said.

However, the prime minister noted that gaming is a skill as there is lot of speed in it and can be used to test alertness and for self-development.