Education schemes boost female enrolment and push literacy to 65.5%, report reveals

"India, home to over 700 million women and girls, has made concerted efforts to uplift their status since its Independence. The Constitution laid a strong foundation with principles of equality. Over the past three to four decades—especially since the 1990s—targeted legal reforms, government schemes, and social movements have accelerated progress in education, health, economic participation, and political representation. While significant gains have been achieved, challenges like patriarchal norms, regional disparities, and safety concerns persist," Arshia Malik wrote in an opinion in India Narrative.