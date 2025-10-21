Education revamp: Kerala SCERT to submit suggestions this week

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Moving teachers out of administrative responsibilities, promoting sports among students, and increased in-service training to bolster professional practices among teachers are some of the key recommendations set to be put forth by State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) before the state government this week.

Part of the efforts to revamp the state’s school education sector, the suggestions are likely to be included in SCERT’s vision document, which aims to revolutionise the education sector by 2031, the 75th year of Kerala’s formation.

While broad areas with scope for improvement were detected by the department earlier, the ‘Vision 2031’ education seminar provided clear insights into this, SCERT officials said.

“The vision document, comprising all the key suggestions, is in the final stage of drafting,” SCERT director Jayaprakash R K told TNIE.