MEA says education, research drive India-New Zealand collaboration

Auckland: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon on Saturday acknowledged that education, research, science and technology, and innovation are key aspects of the bilateral relationship, a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs said.



They encouraged government officials, institutions and industry to scope and build partnerships in agriculture, climate, digital transformation, science, innovation and new and emerging technologies.



The Prime Ministers recognised education as a central pillar of the relationship, underpinning people-to-people links, skills development, research collaboration and long-term economic partnership. They welcomed the growing connections between education institutions in both countries and agreed to strengthen cooperation in ways that support student mobility, institutional partnerships, innovation and mutual understanding. They reflected on progress in implementing the 2025 Education Cooperation Arrangement and acknowledged the engagements and new institutional partnerships developed since the signing.