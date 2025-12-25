Education reforms in India: Karnataka emerges as key hub

Reflection of Indian educational reforms indicates a widening gap between ambition and reality. While national and state education policies speak the language of flexibility, skills and innovation in public universities across the country that continue to struggle with shrinking resources and expanding responsibilities. Karnataka, projected as an education hub, captures this paradox more vividly when compared with many states.

The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 has made reforms in education, urging multidisciplinary learning, credit flexibility, skill integration, and global competitiveness. However, the real challenge today is not policy intent but institutional capacity. Public universities are struggling to implement sweeping reforms and facing chronic shortage of funds, faculty and infrastructure.

Public universities remain the primary access points for first-generation learners in India, especially children of marginal farmers, petty traders, daily wage labourers and rural households. Public universities educate lakhs of such students in Karnataka, often serving as the only affordable pathway to higher education. In private and deemed universities, funding constraints are minimal whereas public institutions carry a heavy social responsibility under severe financial stress.