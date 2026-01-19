Education opens doors to a brighter future: J&K LG Manoj Sinha

Jammu & Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said that education plays a key role in broadening opportunities and securing a brighter future, particularly for girls and rural communities.

Speaking on Sunday, January 18, during a virtual review of the Pachokhar Digital Library project in Zamania, Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh, Sinha praised the initiative for backing the national ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ campaign, which promotes girls’ education and empowerment.

“Education expands the horizon of opportunities and opens doors to a brighter future. It should be our collective responsibility to ensure that no girl is denied the gift of education, and every possible support is extended for their higher learning,” the Lieutenant Governor said, according to Rising Kashmir.

He described daughters as “true carriers of change and progress”, saying that educated girls can drive social equality and help build a fair, inclusive society. According to Sinha, women’s economic empowerment is crucial so that they can lead independent lives with dignity.

The Lieutenant Governor also called for successful initiatives like the Pachokhar Digital Library to be expanded to more areas to further empower girls and young women in contributing confidently to India’s development.

The Pachokhar Digital Library is dedicated to promoting women’s empowerment and strengthening educational resources in rural regions, reflecting efforts to boost literacy and opportunities beyond traditional schooling.