Chennai: Governor of Tamil Nadu Rajendra Viswanath Arlekar on Thursday emphasised that education should not be viewed merely as a means to secure employment.
A press release said he was the chief guest at the 168th Founder's Day celebration held at The Lawrence School, Lovedale in the Nilgiris.
In his address, he said, "Education should not be viewed merely as a means to secure employment. Instead, it must inspire students to reflect on their responsibilities towards society and the nation."
He urged students to utilise their education to make meaningful contributions to the country's progress and the well-being of society.
While acknowledging that employment is an important goal, the governor encouraged students to aspire to become job creators and leaders in their respective fields.
He further underlined that the true essence of education lies in nurturing strong human values and shaping individuals into responsible and compassionate citizens.
The governor said the highest aim of education is to develop individuals with integrity, dedication, and a strong sense of patriotism, who can serve as role models and contribute selflessly to society and the nation.
(PTI)
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.