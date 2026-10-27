Education must build character and responsible citizens, says Tamil Nadu Governor

Education must build character and prepare students to contribute to society, Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar said at the 8th convocation of MIT World Peace University (MIT-WPU) in Pune yesterday.

Addressing graduates, Arlekar said education should extend beyond academic qualifications and career advancement to instil discipline and dedication. “When we build character, we build responsible citizens, and nation-building follows naturally,” he said.

Highlighting the role of young people in India's development, Arlekar urged graduates to apply their knowledge and expertise towards the country's progress. Referring to the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, he called on them to consider how they could contribute to national development and the wider good of society.

Justice Uday Lalit, former Chief Justice of India and chief guest on the second day of the convocation, also emphasised the social obligations that accompany a degree. He urged graduates to uphold ethical standards in their chosen professions and use their skills to make a meaningful contribution.

“Education is not merely the attainment of a degree; it is a responsibility to society,” Lalit said, asking graduates to carry integrity, honesty and excellence into their professional lives.

The two-day convocation recognised 7,806 graduates, including 17 PhD scholars. A total of 345 students received medals for academic performance, comprising 135 gold, 105 silver and 105 bronze medals. Dhanashri Rajendra Mhase of the School of Science and Environmental Studies received the Founder President Medal.