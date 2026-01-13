‘Education must be free from political interests’: Delhi Education Minister

NEW DELHI: Governance in the education sector must move beyond political interests to focus strictly on policy-driven structural reforms, Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood said on Monday.

He emphasised that the Delhi government is prioritising the long-term health of the academic system over short-term considerations.

Speaking at a scholarship distribution ceremony for state university students at Thyagaraj Stadium, Sood said the Delhi Higher and Technical Education Support Scheme reflected the government’s resolve to support students from marginalised backgrounds.