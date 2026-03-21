Education ministry to organise Bharat Innovates deep-tech pre-summit on Mar 21, 22
New Delhi: The Ministry of Education is organising a two-day pre-summit of Bharat Innovates Deep-Tech from Saturday, according to officials.
Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan will address the summit during a special session.
The two-day national showcase at IIT Bombay will feature around 137 promising deep-tech startups selected from more than 3,000 applications received from across the country.
The Bharat Innovates initiative was announced by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi at the inauguration of the India-France Year of Innovation.
A flagship programme of the Ministry of Education, it operates under the strategic guidance of the principal scientific adviser to the government of India.
The programme is conceived as a global accelerator for Indian deep-tech, building enduring bridges between India's higher education innovation ecosystem (startups, labs and research parks) and global stakeholders including corporates, investors, incubators, universities and governments.
"The Bharat Innovates Deep-Tech Pre-Summit will showcase innovations across 13 critical technology domains, including advanced computing, healthcare and MedTech, space and defence, energy and sustainability, semiconductors, biotechnology, smart cities and mobility, blue economy, next-gen communications, agri and food technologies, advanced materials, manufacturing and industry 4.0 and disaster management," an official statement said.
"These innovations, nurtured within India's premier institutions such as IITs, IISc and leading research ecosystems represent the next generation of globally competitive technologies emerging from India's academic backbone. The event will serve as the national selection and launchpad for India's global innovation delegation.
"Through curated pitch sessions, investor engagements and industry partnerships, the event will accelerate the journey of Indian startups from Technology Readiness Levels (TRL 3-9) to global deployment and scale," it added.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.