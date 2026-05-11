Education Ministry to hold Bharatiya Bhasha Summer Camp 2026

The Ministry of Education will organise the Bharatiya Bhasha Summer Camp 2026 in schools across the country as part of efforts to promote multilingual education and linguistic diversity.

According to the ministry, the programme will include activities such as language learning sessions, cultural exchanges, storytelling, songs and interactive exercises intended to familiarise students with Indian languages beyond their mother tongue.

In addition, the Ministry of Education will also introduce the Indian Sign Language (ISL) as a special highlight this year.

Officials said that the initiative aligns with the goals of the National Education Policy 2020, which emphasises multilingualism and the preservation of linguistic heritage. The camps are expected to be conducted during the summer vacation period in participating schools.

The ministry stated that the programme is intended to strengthen cultural understanding among students while promoting the use and appreciation of Indian languages in educational spaces.