Education Ministry switches to Zoho Office Suite for official work

In a push for digital self-reliance, the Ministry of Education has directed all its departments and staff to shift to the Zoho Office Suite for creating and managing official documents.

The order, issued by the Department of Higher Education, is part of the government’s broader Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative to promote indigenous technology and reduce dependence on foreign software, as per a report by The Economic Times.

What’s new?

As per the circular, all officers and employees must now:

Use Zoho Office Suite to create, edit, and share documents, spreadsheets, and presentations.





Access the suite directly through NIC mail, which now comes with Zoho integration.





Get familiar with Zoho’s collaborative tools for smooth adoption.





Contact the CMIS/NIC (Central Management Information System) divisions (CMIS-311, NIC-335) for technical assistance.





Boosting digital sovereignty

The Education Ministry described the decision as a step towards strengthening digital sovereignty and supporting India’s transition from being a “service economy” to a “product nation.”

By adopting Zoho, the government aims to cut reliance on imported software, secure sensitive data, and encourage domestic innovation.

The directive was digitally signed by Nishant Upadhyaya, Under Secretary to the Government of India, and circulated to the personal secretaries of the Education Minister, Ministers of State, and senior officials across the Ministry.