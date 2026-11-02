Education Ministry, Sports Ministry and UNESCO join hands to bring clean sport values into classrooms

The Union Ministry of Education, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and UNESCO have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to promote clean sport and ethical values among school students through classroom learning and everyday activities.

The agreement was exchanged on October 28 at the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) India’s Clean Sport Conclave in New Delhi. Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi and Tim Curtis, director of UNESCO’s Regional Office for South Asia, attended the event.

The initiative will be implemented through the Sports Values in Every Classroom Toolkit, which aims to teach children values such as fairness, respect and integrity through sports-related educational material and classroom activities. Its video modules will be available in 13 Indian languages to expand access across the country.