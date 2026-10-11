Education Ministry plans 5 Centres of Excellence to preserve linguistic heritage

New Delhi: The Union Education Ministry has approved the establishment of five Centres of Excellence (CoEs) for studies in Classical Assamese, Classical Bengali, Classical Marathi, Classical Pali and Classical Prakrit in a push to preserve linguistic and literary heritage, an official said on Saturday.

The initiative by the Ministry's Department of Higher Education will provide dedicated institutional support for advanced academic research, preservation and digitisation of linguistic and literary heritage, and wider dissemination of knowledge relating to these classical languages, the official said in a statement.

The Classical Assamese COE will come up at Tezpur University in Assam; Classical Bengali at Visva-Bharati University in West Bengal; Classical Marathi at Deccan College Post-Graduate and Research Institute (Deemed to be University) in Pune; Classical Pali at Central University of Odisha in Odisha; and Classical Prakrit at Central University of Gujarat in Gujarat.