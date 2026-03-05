Education Ministry opens Yuva Sangam Phase VI applications

The Ministry of Education has initiated the online registration process for Yuva Sangam Phase VI, a youth exchange programme under the 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat (EBSB)' initiative. Interested candidates can apply through the official EBSB portal at www.ekbharat.gov.in

Eligibility criteria:

Individuals aged 18 to 30 years can register, including:

Students from Higher Education Institutions (HEIs)

Young professionals from various fields

Volunteers from the National Service Scheme (NSS)

Members of the Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS)

Yuva Sangam is a programme launched by the Department of Higher Education aimed at promoting the concept of 'Unity in Diversity.' It is a platform where students from different states and Union Territories are brought together via structured exposure visits, enabling them to experience India's diversity.

As a part of the programme, selected participants will travel to their paired state or Union Territory and spend 5 to 7 days (excluding travel time) on educational and cultural tours, as reported by NDTV. They will interact with the local communities, and learn about regional traditions, languages, foods, lifestyles, and development practices. They will also visit educational institutions and important local sites.

The programme aligns with the vision of the National Education Policy 2020. The programme adopts a "Whole of Government" approach in which various ministries, departments, state governments, and institutions work together to provide young participants with meaningful learning experiences.