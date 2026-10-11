Education ministry holds nationwide screening on inclusive education for children with special needs

New Delhi: The Ministry of Education organised a nationwide screening of a 30-minute sensitisation and orientation module on inclusive education for Children with Special Needs (CwSN) through the PRASHAST Portal in schools across the country.

PRASHAST is a school-based digital tool for identifying children with probable disability conditions covered under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (RPwD) Act, 2016.

Its two-part checklist enables teachers to screen students based on observable indicators, while special educators validate cases and facilitate referrals for medical assessment, wherever required.