Education Ministry extends NMMSS scholarship deadline to November 15

The Union Ministry of Education has extended the deadline to apply for the National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship Scheme (NMMSS) for the 2026-27 academic year to November 15.

The extension gives eligible students additional time to submit applications through the National Scholarship Portal (NSP). The ministry announced the revised deadline on October 31.

Under the updated schedule, institute-level verification must be completed by November 30, while district-level verification will close on December 15.

The portal has been accepting applications since June 1. As of October 30, it had received 90,483 fresh applications and 1,99,531 renewal applications, according to the ministry.