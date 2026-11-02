Education Ministry extends NMMSS scholarship deadline to November 15

The Union Ministry of Education has extended the deadline to apply for the National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship Scheme (NMMSS) for the 2026-27 academic year to November 15.
The extension gives eligible students additional time to submit applications through the National Scholarship Portal (NSP). The ministry announced the revised deadline on October 31.
Under the updated schedule, institute-level verification must be completed by November 30, while district-level verification will close on December 15.
The portal has been accepting applications since June 1. As of October 30, it had received 90,483 fresh applications and 1,99,531 renewal applications, according to the ministry.
Who is eligible for the scholarship?
The NMMSS aims to prevent students from economically weaker families from dropping out after Class VIII because of financial constraints. It awards one lakh fresh scholarships each year to eligible students entering Class IX, with renewals available for Classes X to XII, subject to academic requirements.
Students must meet the following criteria to qualify for the selection examination:
They must have secured at least 55 per cent marks, or an equivalent grade, in Class VII. Students belonging to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes receive a five-percentage-point relaxation.
The annual parental income from all sources must not exceed Rs 3.5 lakh.
Students must study in eligible state government, government-aided or local-body schools.
Candidates must qualify in the selection examination conducted by their respective state or Union Territory government. Meeting the eligibility conditions alone does not guarantee a scholarship.
Scholarship amount and payment
Selected students receive Rs 12,000 per year, transferred directly to their bank accounts through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).
The scholarship is available from Class IX and can continue through Class XII, provided students meet the prescribed academic and renewal conditions. The scheme is intended to support continued schooling at the secondary and higher secondary levels.
How to apply
Students can submit applications through the National Scholarship Portal at scholarships.gov.in.
Applicants must complete One-Time Registration (OTR) before filling out the scholarship form. Students who have already submitted applications should check with their schools and the relevant authorities to ensure that verification is completed within the revised deadlines.
The application deadline is November 15. Institute Nodal Officers must complete verification by November 30, followed by district-level verification by December 15, 2026.