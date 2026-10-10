Education Ministry conducts nationwide screening on inclusive education through PRASHAST portal

The Department of School Education and Literacy (DoSEL), under the Ministry of Education, organised a nationwide screening of a 30-minute sensitisation and orientation module on inclusive education for Children with Special Needs (CwSN) through the PRASHAST portal on October 8.
More than 60,000 schools participated in the screening, while over 72 lakh teachers had already been sensitised through the module over the preceding three months, according to the Ministry of Education.
The initiative aims to promote a whole-school approach to inclusion, helping teachers, special educators and non-teaching staff create a safe, accessible and supportive environment for children with special needs.
The module uses practical examples and interactive activities to familiarise school personnel with appropriate and respectful practices. It is available in 12 Indian languages and is intended for school heads, teachers, special educators and non-teaching staff, including drivers, clerical staff, receptionists and wardens.
What is PRASHAST?
PRASHAST is a school-based digital tool designed to help identify children with probable disabilities covered under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (RPwD) Act, 2016.
Its two-part checklist allows teachers to screen students using observable indicators. Special educators then validate cases and facilitate referrals for medical assessment where required. The tool supports early identification and referral; it does not itself provide a medical diagnosis.
The sensitisation module is part of the Ministry's broader efforts to strengthen inclusive education in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the RPwD Act, 2016.
The PRASHAST portal can be accessed at prashast.education.gov.in.