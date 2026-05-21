SMC Guidelines 2026 advisory in nature for private unaided schools, clarifies Centre

New Delhi: The Ministry of Education on Thursday clarified that the School Management Committee (SMC) Guidelines 2026 are not applicable to private unaided schools covered under Section 2(n)(iv) of the Right to Education (RTE) Act, provided such institutions do not receive any financial aid or grants from the government or local authorities.



In a statement posted on X, the Ministry said the clarification was being issued in view of concerns raised by certain sections regarding the implementation of the guidelines.



"With reference to concerns raised by certain sections of society regarding the School Management Committee Guidelines (SMCs) 2026, the Ministry of Education clarifies that the Guidelines are not applicable to private unaided schools covered under Section 2(n)(iv) of the RTE Act, provided such institutions do not receive any aid or grants from the appropriate government or local authority towards meeting their expenses," the ministry said.