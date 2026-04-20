Education Ministry awards ICSSR project to Jamia teacher on digital grievance redress

With the increasing reliance on digital platforms such as CPGRAMS, grievance redress mechanisms have become central to administrative responsiveness. However, challenges persist in terms of inclusivity, efficiency, and outcome-oriented resolution, particularly for marginalised and vulnerable populations, according to a statement.

The research project is significant in the contemporary governance landscape as it integrates classical Indian philosophical thought -- specifically Nyaya theory -- with modern policy design and evaluation frameworks, the statement said.

By combining normative insights with empirical analysis, the study aims to develop a contextually grounded and theoretically informed model for improving grievance redress mechanisms in India, it added.