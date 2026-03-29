Education minister urged to introduce Beary as third optional language in schools

Mangaluru: The Karnataka Beary Sahitya Academy has urged the state government to introduce Beary as a third optional language in schools from the next academic year.

A delegation led by Academy chairperson Umar UH submitted a memorandum to Primary and Secondary Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa at Vidhana Soudha. The minister is said to have responded positively to the proposal.

The memorandum said that currently several schools in Dakshina Kannada district offer Tulu and Konkani as third optional languages from Class 6 onwards. The Academy has now requested that Beary also be included alongside these languages.

Umar said the demand to introduce Beary as an optional language from Class 6 has been raised with the government on earlier occasions as well. Officials from the Education Department, including commissioners and directors, have already collected feedback from schools across Dakshina Kannada through departmental channels. Sources indicate that the feedback submitted to the government has been largely favourable.

Several rounds of expert committee meetings have also been held under the chairmanship of the Director of the Department of State Educational Research and Training (DSERT) to examine the proposal.Umar said that all efforts will be continued to ensure the inclusion of Beary as a third optional language in schools from the upcoming academic year.