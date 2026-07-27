Calls grow for Punjab Education Minister's resignation over alleged paper leaks



The remarks came after the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) demanded the resignation of Punjab Education Minister Bains, alleging that six paper leaks, including the Punjab Teacher Eligibility Test, Class 12 English exam, and pharmacy officer test, had affected lakhs of aspirants in the state.



Meanwhile, Senior leader, Shiromani Akali Dal, Daljit Singh Cheema said that the government is proposing amendments to the paper leak law to impose stricter penalties but the priority should be preventing paper leaks in the first place through stronger security protocols and clear Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).