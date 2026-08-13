Education Minister reviews proposal to continue National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship Scheme

Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi chaired a meeting with senior officials of the Ministry of Education to review a proposal to continue the National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship Scheme (NMMSS) for the financial years 2026-27 to 2030-31.

According to a post by Joshi, the meeting discussed the proposal and key aspects of its continued implementation. The government has not yet announced a final decision on the extension.

The NMMSS is a Central Sector Scheme designed to support meritorious students from economically weaker sections and reduce dropout after Class VIII by providing financial assistance through the secondary stage.

Under the existing scheme, one lakh fresh scholarships are awarded each year to selected students entering Class IX. The scholarship can be renewed from Classes X to XII, subject to the prescribed conditions. Students receive Rs 12,000 per year, or Rs 1,000 per month.