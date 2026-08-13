Education Minister reviews proposal to continue National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship Scheme

Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi chaired a meeting with senior officials of the Ministry of Education to review a proposal to continue the National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship Scheme (NMMSS) for the financial years 2026-27 to 2030-31.
According to a post by Joshi, the meeting discussed the proposal and key aspects of its continued implementation. The government has not yet announced a final decision on the extension.
The NMMSS is a Central Sector Scheme designed to support meritorious students from economically weaker sections and reduce dropout after Class VIII by providing financial assistance through the secondary stage.
Under the existing scheme, one lakh fresh scholarships are awarded each year to selected students entering Class IX. The scholarship can be renewed from Classes X to XII, subject to the prescribed conditions. Students receive Rs 12,000 per year, or Rs 1,000 per month.
Who is eligible?
The scheme is available to students studying in State Government, government-aided and local body schools. Students in private schools, Kendriya Vidyalayas and Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas are not eligible under the scheme.
Students must meet both academic and income criteria. Under the current guidelines, parental income from all sources must not exceed Rs 3.5 lakh a year, and students must have secured at least 55% marks or an equivalent grade in Class VII, with a five-percentage-point relaxation for SC and ST students.
Selection takes place through an examination conducted by the respective State or Union Territory government. The selection test includes a Mental Ability Test and a Scholastic Aptitude Test.
Scheme's current five-year cycle
The government had earlier approved the continuation of NMMSS for 2021-22 to 2025-26, with a financial allocation of Rs 1,827 crore. The current proposal would extend the scheme for another five financial years, from 2026-27 to 2030-31.
Scholarships are administered through the National Scholarship Portal, with payments transferred directly to beneficiaries' bank accounts through the Direct Benefit Transfer system.
The latest review therefore concerns the continuation of a scholarship programme that has been running since 2008-09 and is intended to help students from economically weaker families remain in school beyond the elementary stage.