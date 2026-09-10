Education Minister Pralhad Joshi unveils commemorative Bharat Innovates 2026 publication

The event was held in hybrid mode. Among those present were Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India Ajay Kumar Sood, NITI Aayog Member Prof Abhay Karandikar and Secretary, Department of Higher Education, Deepti Gaur Mukerjee. Directors of IIT Kanpur, IIT Madras and IIT Bombay, senior academicians, and representatives of the Department of Science and Technology, Department of Biotechnology, Department of Defence Production and IN-SPACe joined the programme online.